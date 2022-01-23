Black Arts & Cultural Center

-
After tragically losing her brother, a young woman named Yolanda is sent to live with her grandmother, Mother Shaw. Mother Shaw takes the reluctant…
Twenty local black women professionals are pooling their money to aid Greater Kalamazoo-area nonprofits that offer cultural, educational or human-service…
For September's Art Hop, Kalamazoo artists Keyon Lovett and Alfield Reeves are coming together to show two very different aspects of the African American…
Next week, Face Off Theatre Company will perform the play The Colored Museum by George C. Wolfe as part of the week-long Black Arts Festival. In the…
On April 1st, artist and poet Aurore Uwase Munyabera will present a large exhibition of her work called "Iwacu," meaning "home", at Kalamazoo's Black Arts…
What is it like to be an addict? Not just the feeling of being high or the physical pain of withdrawal. But what is it like to make the choice every day…
The annual Black Arts Festival is coming up this month—and it’s bigger than ever. The festival now spans seven days instead of four with more local…
Family heirlooms serve as a reminder of family history, but they’re also fuel for arguments down the line. Who gets to keep it? And if the family needs…
The Black Arts and Cultural Center is turning the last weekend of July into four days of fun both indoors and out. Their annual Black Arts Festival is…
Before long, the holidays will be upon us. And almost every young couple will have to make that tough decision: Do I take them home to meet the…