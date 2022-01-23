-
Kalamazoo has a link to an African-American woman who, involuntarily, contributed to seven decades of medical breakthroughs in cancer, AIDS, polio, even…
Sonya Bernard-Hollins once produced a coloring book about prominent Black graduates of Kalamazoo Public Schools, among them former Yankees shortstop Derek…
Kalamazoo leader Buddy Hannah was born in Miami. But by age 10, he found himself living on a farm in Georgia with his grandparents. Hannah, who is Black,…
The national AARP has picked Kalamazoo's Donna Odom as one of its 2021 Purpose Prize Fellows. The honor is awarded to those over 50 who are tackling tough…
A new project hopes to tell a more complete - and inclusive - version of Kalamazoo's history.The Historical and Cultural Landscape Project is part of…
"Son, don't you ever forget the bridge that carried you across." Moses L. Walker recalls his mother often telling him that.So Walker, a retired Borgess…
Alice Tregay worked to help desegregate Chicago’s schools, became a political activist who worked to help the help elect the city’s first African-American…
There’s a reason why we celebrate Black History Month every February. Decades after the Civil Rights Movement, the political leaders, inventors, and…
With the help of a grant from the Michigan Humanities Council, the Michigan Historical Center and SHARE plan to put together local black histories for…
Murphy Darden loves cowboys. He and his twin brother are now 87. But when they were kids, they used to pay ten cents at the movie theater to see stars…