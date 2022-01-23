-
Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas says the Proud Boys wanted to create a stir when they came to Kalamazoo last month, and “they did it.”…
-
The disruptive visit by the Proud Boys this weekend was the focus of Tuesday night’s Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, with plenty of blame to go around,…
-
Nine people were arrested after members of the Proud Boys hate group and counter-demonstrators scuffled Saturday near Arcadia Festival Park, but Kalamazoo…
-
Members of the white nationalist group the Proud boys clashed with counter demonstrators in downtown Kalamazoo on Saturday. Kalamazoo Public Safety…
-
Matthew Fries is looking forward to performing in the Wellspring Theatre at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Jul 22, with his friends John Hébert on bass and Keith…
-
Erin Lancour, a music therapy major in the viola studio at Western Michigan University's School of Music, and Haden Plouffe, a composer/pianist studying…
-
Hundreds of people gathered in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park Saturday, July 11, for a Black Lives Matter rally and march. The event featured two close friends…
-
Black and white people have protested in solidarity over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. But some Black residents wonder…
-
This is the third in a three-day series. It aired Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Across the country, African-Americans have protested with white allies in…
-
This is the second installment in a three-day series. It aired on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.Across the country, African-Americans have protested with white…