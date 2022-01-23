-
The Kalamazoo Valley Blues Association is closing in on 30 years of "keeping the blues alive" in the Kalamazoo region, through collaboration, education,…
-
The blues has always been a staple in Kalamazoo. But when the 411 Club closed three years ago, its blues jam - that predated the club - ended too.“Once it…
-
Just six months ago, Ann Arbor native Laith Al-Saadi was one of four top finalists on NBC’s reality TV show The Voice. But he didn’t get there by singing…
-
When blues guitarist Josh White Jr. started performing onstage with his father at the age of four, he had no idea it would charter a course for the rest…
-
When an employee finds themselves with idle hands and time to fill while at work, they might read a book, break out a crossword puzzle, or fall prey to…