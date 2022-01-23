-
You might not know Chris Van Allsburg’s name, but you know his words. You may even read them to your children or grandchildren on chilly, holiday nights.…
-
Writer Cal Freeman is from Detroit, and his poems are about very Detroit things. Municipal debt. Foreclosures. The UAW. Freeman will be coming to Bookbug…
-
The idea of sex, drugs, and rock and roll is a lot more glamorous than the actual circumstances themselves. Just ask Dearborn native Sean Madigan Hoen,…
-
According to Webster's Dictionary, the definition of "empathy" is "the feeling that you understand and share another person's experiences and emotions."…