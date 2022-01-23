-
Two Kalamazoo area playwrights say the idea for a book of plays inspired by the songs of Bruce Springsteen was first hatched “six or seven years ago.” It…
Author James Carl Nelson says as World War I was winding down on November 11, 1918, fighting in northern Russia was getting more intense. He says it was…
Author Kevin Young says he started out writing about “why we deceive, and I ended up thinking about why we believe.” The result is the book Bunk: The Rise…
Author Kevin Young says P.T. Barnum didn’t invent the hoax, but he came close to perfecting it. The author of Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug,…
Hospice chaplain Kerry Egan says watching a loved one die is hard. She says they may suffer in pain for a long time. But Egan says one benefit of having…
Kalamazoo author Mark Nepo says all spiritual traditions speak of the whole being greater than sum of its parts. He says while it’s presented differently,…
Everyone wants kids to read more books. But there’s a problem if you’re a young person of color: you’re more likely to see books with trucks or animals as…