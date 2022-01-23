-
(MPRN-Lansing) The ballot campaign to adopt a part-time Legislature amendment in Michigan decided to skip getting its petition approved by a state…
Michigan is one of only 10 states with a full-time Legislature. But Gongwer News Service Editor Zach Gorchow says a combination of a part-time Legislature…
(MPRN-Lansing) Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is getting pushback for his big announcement earlier this week. Calley says he’ll push for a ballot…
(MPRN-Mackinac Island) The job of state lawmaker would be part-time under a ballot campaign launched Tuesday by Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley. The…
(MPRN-Lansing) Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is moving closer to a formal announcement that he will run next year for the Republican nomination to…
The Michigan Public Radio Network’s Capitol Bureau Chief Rick Pluta says the current debate among Republicans in the Legislature boils down to “Which…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan is updating what state officials call a useful tool for fighting the opioid epidemic. The problematic state drug monitoring…
(MPRN-Lansing) A new program to help people with disabilities launched Tuesday. The Mi – ABLE program gives people with disabilities a savings account…
(MPRN-Lansing) There’s a bipartisan effort at the state Capitol to ban special education teachers from secluding and restraining students. Under the…
Governor Rick Snyder is downplaying the possibility of taking a cabinet position if a Republican wins the White House next year. In a year-end interview…