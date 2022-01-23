-
Nashon Holloway, with a combo of Chicago talent led by music director/arranger Rufus Ferguson and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra led by Daniel Brier…
A plan to transfer ownership of Kalamazoo's Bronson Park from the County to the City is in limbo - again. County commissioners decided not to move ahead…
A plan to commemorate Abraham Lincoln's only visit to Michigan kicks into high gear in Kalamazoo in 2019. Supporters have been working on the Kalamazoo…
Kalamazoo City Manager Jim Ritsema says his recommendation to remove the Fountain of the Pioneers from Bronson Park fits in with other efforts at the…
Kalamazoo City officials say they want to remove a controversial fountain from Bronson Park. That’s a victory for activists who say the “Fountain of the…
Pat Lynn says history can’t be changed but she says removing the sculpture from the Fountain of the Pioneers in Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park would help heal…
Abraham Lincoln visited Michigan only once. He came to Kalamazoo to give speeches in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park 160 years ago, four years before he became…
Pokémon Go: it’s the latest craze in mobile games where you can catch Pokémon “in real life”. It’s drawing people outdoors and to Kalamazoo’s downtown.…
Native American history plays a central role in a new master plan for Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park, which the Kalamazoo City Commission approved last night.…
Even an historic park needs an update from time to time. So says the City of Kalamazoo, which is proposing a host of changes to Bronson Park, the oldest…