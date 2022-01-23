brownfield redevelopment

-
(MPRN Lansing) Some businesses are set to get millions of dollars in tax incentives -- if Governor Snyder signs a package of bills. Around the time those…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Big business investors are waiting on Governor Rick Snyder to give them a break. A tax break that is – to build on blighted land. The…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Some state lawmakers want to offer tax incentives to developers who build on blighted land. The same kind of incentives came up in Lansing…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Tax breaks for companies that build on blighted land is quickly making its way through the state Senate. But it could hit a roadblock in…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Lawmakers want to offer more incentives to developers building on undesirable land. The legislation revives a law that didn’t pass last…
-
Kalamazoo County will receive a $400,000 federal grant to help clean up its brownfield sites. Brownfields are former industrial or commercial lands often…