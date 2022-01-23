campus safety

-
(MPRN-Lansing) Colleges are allowed to ban guns on their campuses. That was the decision of the Michigan Court of Appeals Wednesday. Of the three judges…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan State University is asking a court to decide whether it has to release police and arrest records related to a highly publicized…
-
A series of recommendations has been made for improving safety at Western Michigan University. Western President John Dunn appointed a committee after…
-
Did you know Michigan has some of the toughest consent laws in the nation? Learn this and other facts about sexual assault when Sherry Brockway, director…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan State University has asked the state Supreme Court to put a hold on an order to release the names of student-athletes who were…
-
State Senator Tonya Schuitmaker says too many sexual assaults are going unreported on college campuses in Michigan. The Republican from Lawton will be one…