On Friday night, the Kalamazoo Bach Festival continues with a program called Breaking Barriers with Bach: Baroque To Celtic, featuring music of French,…
Lin Foulk is surprised by the accolades she's received upon the release of a book she wrote for a narrow audience of music educators and horn players, but…
Martha Guth is one of Michigan's best-kept-secrets of singing. Raised in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, she moved to Michigan in recent years to be…
Directors Eric Strand and Ann Marie Boyle join Cara Lieurance to talk about Light and Love: Music for a Season of Peace. They say this concert will…
The three founders of Christmas In Kalamazoo join Cara Lieurance to talk about their 8th annual program, set for Tuesday, November 29, 7:30 pm, at the…
Did you know that the classic movie A Christmas Story had been turned into a Tony-nominated musical? According to artistic director Todd Espeland, who…
The Farmers Alley Theatre production of Million Dollar Quartet, which opens on December 2 at the Little Theatre, is based on the true-life story of four…
Tonight's Birds On A Wire concert shines a light on just how much modern, avant-garde music is being created around us. Western Michigan University…
Conductor Andrew Koehler and Cara Lieurance preview the Kalamazoo Philharmonia's next concert, which shows how composers like Rachmaninoff, Ravel, and…
Rather than a concerto soloist, the next Battle Creek Symphony concert will showcase a theater company as its featured guest. The What A Do Theatre will…