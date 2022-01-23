-
(MPRN-Lansing) Schools may be changing their Native American mascots in the near future. That’s thanks to an amendment to the Tribal-State Gaming Compact…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Firekeepers Human Trafficking Awareness Program is continuing its efforts to raise human trafficking awareness. Over the past year, the…
The US Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled for a second time that casinos in Michigan operated by Indian tribes must obey orders from the National…
A federal appeals court says a northern Michigan Indian tribe does not get to set its own labor rules at the casino it operates near Manistee. The Little…