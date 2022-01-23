-
The Kalamazoo Film Society is sponsoring five films at Celebration Cinemas this month, which is a big change from the restrictions of the last year.…
Starting Friday, Nov 13 at Celebration Cinemas in Portage, the Kalamazoo Film Society is sponsoring two new releases: "Ammonite," directed by Francis Lee,…
Celebration Cinemas in Portage, which partners with the Kalamazoo Film Society, re-opened on Oct 16. KFS president Dhera Strauss and member Madeline…
Filmmaker Dhera Strauss, the incoming president of the Kalamazoo Film Society, joins Cara Lieurance to share the details about the award-winning films…
Mike Marchak says he thinks the essence of film boils down to the relationships on screen, regardless of the language, culture, or geographical location…