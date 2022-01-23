-
First Forrenland (2018), then My Thoughts Are (2019), then Vibrations (2021). That was the 3-album musical arch in Jordan Hamilton's mind over several…
At 10:30 am on Saturday, Nov 7, the Kalamazoo-based Stulberg International String Competition will begin a series of three online concerts to be held over…
Elizabeth Start's many plans collapsed in March with the COVID-19 shutdown. An active soloist, chamber music player, symphony player and composer, she…
Bruce Uchimura, professor of cello at Western Michigan University, Grace Field, a Suzuki cello instructor, and WMU junior Becca Spurbeck talk to Cara…
Not one, not four, but eight cellists will participate in a program called "A Cello Explosion" this Sunday. Cellists from the Kalamazoo Symphony…