celtic music

At 7 pm on Wednesday, June 30, the progressive folk band with Celtic roots The Founding will give a free performance in the Plainwell Bandshell, where the…
When two musicians find themselves compatible with each other, distance matters less. Fiddler Ryan McKasson, who lives in Tacoma, WA and Boston-raised…
Station 66, a produce market and ice cream parlor on M-66 south of Battle Creek, is the site of owner Curt Tramel's annual outdoor summer concert. This…
On December 11th, the Michigan trio The Moxie Strings will bring their unique style of music to The Livery in Benton Harbor. The band's music is broadly…
For a Celtic band, St. Patrick’s day can be a blessing and a curse. You’ve got the raucous audiences ready to sing along. But it also means performing…
...Well, you remember the famous Saturday Night Live skit with Mike Meyers. This weekend you can celebrate what it means to be Scottish at the Celtic…
On WMUK's Let's Hear It, An Dro's Jim Spalink, Fred Willson, Michele Venegas, and Carolyn Koebel play together and discuss the many influences that come…