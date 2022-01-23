-
The Center for Michigan found that people around the state want more career counseling and college advising. They also would like more ways for students…
-
When TV ads or other forms of political communication step over the line, the Truth Squad is ready to blow a whistle. The Truth Squad is produced by…
-
The Center for Michigan has released Michigan Speaks: The Citizens Agenda for 2014. The center's outreach coordinator Dwayne Barnes and President and CEO…
-
The online news service of the Center for Michigan examines how teachers are prepared for the classroom in Michigan. Senior writer Ron French tells WMUK's…
-
Last month the Center for Michigan released a report on what citizens want from the education system in the state. The Ann Arbor-based think tank’s…