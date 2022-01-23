-
(Ravitch's scheduled appearance in Kalamazoo has been rescheduled - she will speak Wednesday April 18th at Western Michigan University.) Diane Ravitch was…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder can expect a controversial bill on his desk soon. Lawmakers passed legislation to send more money to charter schools…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state House narrowly passed a charter school bill Thursday. It would let charter schools qualify for countywide tax millage dollars.…
Western Michigan University Political Science Professor Gary Miron says traditionally the Secretary of Education is not seen as a powerful position, but…
Michigan School Superintendent Mike Flanagan has threatened to pull the authority of some organizations sponsoring charter schools. But the Gongwer News…
Western Michigan University Professor Gary Miron says small, independent, locally run charter schools are hard to find in Michigan. Miron, a professor of…