The music director of the Kalamazoo Concert Band, Dr. Tom Evans, joined Cara Lieurance in the studio recently to share highlights from a live concert of…
The Homefront: Musical Memories of World War II is the next program by the 90-piece Kalamazoo Concert Band, conducted by Dr. Tom Evans. It's a free…
The Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra will continue its season at 4 pm on Sunday, Feb 9 at Chenery Auditorium with a program called "Defining…
The 39th annual Chinese New Year Gala will be held at 7 pm on Saturday, January 25 at Chenery Auditorium, say organizers Li Jin and John Vos of the…
At 4 pm on Sunday, Nov 10 at Chenery Auditorium, the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra will open its season with four works which conductor Andrew…
Nobuntu is a five part a cappella vocal ensemble made up of women from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. At 4 pm on Sunday, Nov 3 they'll visit Kalamazoo as part of…
Dr. Tom Evans, the director of the Kalamazoo Concert Band, will conduct a Halloween-themed concert in Chenery Auditorium on Saturday, Oct 26 at 7:30 pm.…
The Kalamazoo Concert Band's final concert of the season will mark an historic anniversary: the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing in July, 1969.…
Conductor Daniel Brier promises a fast-paced, surprising, and still poignant concert on Saturday when the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra performs 'Sounds of…