child poverty

-
The annual Kids Count Data Book finds that between 2012 and 2017 there was a drop in Michigan in the rate of children living in poverty. Kids Count in…
-
A year of behind-the-scenes work is culminating today in the City of Kalamazoo's first event as part of its new Shared Prosperity Kalamazoo initiative…
-
University of Alabama Professor Emeritus John Bolland sent his students out into the poorest areas of Mobile, Alabama and nearby Pritchard for 15 years.…
-
A new report is calling for a coordinated approach to helping low-income families. The Annie E. Casey Foundation's report is called Creating Opportunities…
-
There's "pocket book," "hot button" and social issues. Then there's the "Sandbox Party." The group is trying to highlight issues related to children…
-
Kalamazoo City Commissioners say community involvement would be key to the effectiveness of a proposed anti-poverty initiative.Commissioners Don Cooney…