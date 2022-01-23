Christianity

-
For the past week, one Michigan Senator has set up a nativity display every morning on the State Capitol lawn. Senator Rick Jones has set up the display…
500 years after Martin Luther wrote his 95 Theses that began the Protestant Reformation Roman Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo Bishop Paul Bradley says there…
(MPRN-Undated) The US Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has dismissed a First Amendment case filed against the Allegan Police Department by a group that…
For the third year running, Chenery Auditorium will put on Lamb of God - an oratorio about the final days in the life of Jesus Christ. It mixes choral and…
Every year, Kalamazoo hosts Gospel in the Park as part of the Black Arts Festival. On Sunday, Bronson Park will be filled with gospel choirs, dancers,…