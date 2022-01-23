-
Two proposals on the November ballot have to do with elections in Michigan. One would change the process for drawing new district lines for Congress and…
-
Citizens Research Council of Michigan President Eric Lupher says businesses in Michigan will have a “fine line to navigate” if voters approve a proposal…
-
Citizens Research Council of Michigan President Eric Lupher says when the state has faced tough financial times programs for public health often got cut.…
-
(MPRN) Michigan hasn’t prioritized public health – and now it’s paying for it. That’s according to a new report from the Citizens Research Council of…
-
Citizens Research Council of Michigan president Eric Lupher says Michigan’s “lassiez-faire” approach to ballot issues presents a number of problems – a…
-
The Citizens Research Council of Michigan says part of the reason Michigan’s roads continue to crumble is that the formula the state uses for distributing…
-
Citizens Research Council of Michigan President Eric Lupher says there’s always a strong constituency for cutting taxes, and for spending more on services…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A downturn in the economy would quickly drain the state’s “rainy day” savings. That’s the determination of an independent analysis.…
-
Citizens Research Council of Michigan President Eric Lupher says a 20% reduction in a budget of $10-billion can sound kind of abstract. But he says it…
-
Citizens Research Council of Michigan President Eric Lupher says there’s little appetite for eliminating local units of government in Michigan. But he…