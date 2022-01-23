civil forfeiture laws

-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Legislature has sent bills to Governor Rick Snyder that make some big changes to Michigan’s civil forfeiture law. It allows police to…
-
Michigan would give police less freedom to seize and sell property under bills making their way through the state Legislature. The state House approved…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) There’s bipartisan interest in the state Legislature in protecting Michiganders from having property unfairly seized by police. State House…
-
State Representative Aaron Miller says he can support a tax increase as part of a comprehensive package for road funding. But he says lawmakers and the…