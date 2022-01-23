classical music

-
The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra resumed in-person concerts this summer by holding outdoor performances in Bronson Park and at the Gilmore Car Museum. The…
-
The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra will take the stage at the Shadowlands Pavilion on Silver Beach in St. Joseph at 6:30 pm Saturday, July 17. The…
-
The Stulberg International String Competition for ages 20 and under ends on Saturday, May 22 with the announcement of the three medalists. The outcome has…
-
Avery Gagliano won the National Chopin Competition on March 1, 2020 at age 18. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Gagliano says that winning the…
-
Gabriel Renteria-Elyea and Yukie Ota lead different sections in the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, but they sit side-by-side for every rehearsal and…
-
David Faber is the cellist of the Dudok Quartet. Based in the Netherlands, the young group first set itself apart by choosing to call themselves after an…
-
Dr. Chris Ludwa got tired of waiting for change. So, with the help of co-producer Dr. Everett McCorvey, a fellow voice professor (University of Kentucky),…
-
"Miniature Masterpieces" is set to be streamed by the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra at 7 pm Friday, Feb 26. Resident conductor Daniel Brier and featured…
-
At 7:30 pm on Friday, Feb 26, Fontana will stream a concert by a young London-based ensemble called the Castalian String Quartet. Like the rest of their…
-
At 7 pm on Friday, Jan 29, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will welcome audiences to its Digital Concert Hall Series by streaming "Fireworks For A New…