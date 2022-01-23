-
Arthur Riley of Kalamazoo has a fond memory from Charlevoix, where he lived years ago. He said winters Up North started out snowy and gray. “But then the…
-
Students at Kalamazoo Central High School demonstrated by Drake Road Wednesday to support a teacher who was on the third day of a weeklong hunger…
-
A Kalamazoo high school teacher says he’ll go without food today through Sunday, to demand that Democrats restore key greenhouse-gas-curbing provisions to…
-
A church in Kalamazoo says it hopes to be "net zero" in carbon emissions by the end of the decade.The People’s Church held an event Sunday, July 18,…
-
Western Michigan University sociologist Ron Kramer no longer uses the term “climate change.” He calls it the "climate crisis."The former director of…
-
WMUK is listening back to some of its favorite stories from the year, including this one from earlier this month.Chris Broadbent rides his bike through…
-
Chris Broadbent rides his bike through Kalamazoo’s Vine neighborhood, towing a trailer loaded with buckets. He pulls up behind an apartment building,…
-
Climate change activists will be wearing black on "Black Friday" in Portage. The group Extinction Rebellion Kalamazoo says it will hold a one-mile funeral…
-
Does an uptick in diseases like Eastern Equine Encephalitis spread by mosquitoes have anything to do with climate change? A researcher at Western Michigan…
-
More than a dozen Michigan communities were set to participate in a worldwide push for action on global warming today. Kalamazoo’s climate strike…