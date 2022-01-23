college football

-
Western Michigan University ended its football season with a loss Monday. The Broncos fell to Wisconsin 24-to-16 in the Cotton Bowl at Arlington,…
The NFL career Tim Hiller planned on after setting records as Western Michigan University’s quarterback never took off. He writes about changing plans,…
Businesses in Kalamazoo are preparing themselves for an influx of visitors for Friday's Western Michigan University-Michigan State University football…
Western Michigan University Athletic Director Kathy Beauregard says she would make the same deal to bring Michigan State to Waldo Stadium “in a minute”…
"Row the Boat" and an in-house Dee Jay were among the new features at Western Michigan University's home football games this season. Western Michigan…