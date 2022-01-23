-
Kids dressed as witches weren’t the only ones wielding brooms last weekend. College-age Quidditch players took to River Oaks Park near Galesburg to…
-
Kalamazoo College’s athletic teams have been assessed additional penalties for violations related to the awarding of financial aid to some…
-
Kalamazoo College sports teams will be able to participate in post-season competition despite the NCAA denying its appeal of an earlier ruling. The…
-
Kalamazoo College will open the NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Tournament in Cleveland. The Hornets will face Messiah College in the first round Friday…
-
Western Michigan will face Illinois in the opening round of the NCAA men’s tennis tournament. The Broncos will travel to Champaign to face the Illini on…
-
Western Michigan’s women’s basketball team has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament. The Broncos beat Northern Illinois…
-
Western Michigan’s women’s soccer team will play the University of Florida Saturday night in Gainesville in the first round of the NCAA women’s college…
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals says Michigan State University must release the names of student-athletes who may be suspects in criminal cases. MSU…
-
Western Michigan University Athletic Director Kathy Beauregard discussed Bronco athletics and college sports in general. Beauregard sat down with WMUK's…
-
Western Michigan University will open the men's basketball season with three games in Hawaii beginning on Saturday. Kalamazoo Gazette sports reporter…