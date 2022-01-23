-
Nick Offerman's third one-man comedy show, "All Rise," was sparked by the "malaise" among liberals after the election of Donald Trump in 2016, he tells…
-
Long before she was a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, Paula Poundstone has been a standup comedian. She brings her act to the Tibbits…
-
Paula Poundstone says open mic night at a comedy club is the classroom to learn how to be a standup comedian. She says standup is about the relationship…
-
Nardos Osterhart has a rather unique origin story. For one thing, she was born in Ethiopia, and political turmoil took her family to Germany and Oklahoma…
-
On April 24th, comedian and “Wait Wait, Don’t Tell Me…” panelist Paula Poundstone will bring her unique brand of stand-up comedy to Kalamazoo’s State…
-
“It really isn’t just people jumping on a stage and trying to make you laugh. It really isn’t," says Dann Sytsma of Crawlspace Theater Productions. "It’s…
-
Western Michigan University students will perform the play Fuddy Meers starting Thursday. Fuddy Meers is about a middle aged woman named Claire who has a…