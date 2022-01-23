coronavirus

-
Of the three major waves of COVID-19 hospitalizations to hit Kalamazoo, doctors say the current one is the worst because it's lasting so long.Dr. Aaron…
-
Wednesday was the deadline for Bronson Hospital employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the seasonal flu. Bronson announced in a statement…
-
Although the pandemic continues, Kalamazoo Public School officials say there haven't been any COVID-related problems - so far.Cases of the "Delta" variant…
-
Kalamazoo County's public health officer says he has no regrets about ordering schools to adopt COVID-19 mask mandates.Jim Rutherford's order includes…
-
Students and staff in the Portage Public Schools will be masking up when classes start next month. That's after a mandate issued by Kalamazoo County's…
-
The Student Health Advisory Council at Western Michigan University is encouraging students to get vaccinated for COVID-19 before the fall semester…
-
Teens from 12 to 15 now qualify for Pfizer's COVID vaccine. But they won’t be counted towards the state’s benchmarks for reopening the state.Federal…
-
The debate over the economic costs of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has raged for months. But a new study by the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment…
-
President Joe Biden says he's impressed by Pfizer's COVID vaccine manufacturing operation in Portage. He visited the plant in the Kalamazoo suburb on…
-
The Kalamazoo Public Schools will remain virtual for the rest of this school year. But it was a close call.Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri says even…