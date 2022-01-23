-
Kalamazoo County has broken ground for its new court complex. The $97-million complex will be in downtown Kalamazoo.The County will move all of its…
Kalamazoo County commissioners have approved funding for a controversial first-of-its-kind health program by the narrowest of margins.The YWCA's…
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected attorneys representing criminal defendants, including those who can't afford a lawyer.Donna Innes is the chief attorney…
A clinic Friday, February 7, will help eliminate a barrier to employment for people in Kalamazoo with criminal records. The Kalamazoo City Attorney’s…
Kalamazoo County has signed a contract to set up a new, independent office that will represent criminal suspects who can't afford an attorney.Kalamazoo…
(MPRN-Lansing) Experts in mental health and criminal justice were in Lansing Tuesday. It was part of Governor Rick Snyder’s efforts to overhaul both…
(MPRN-Lansing) A state lawmaker says arrest records should be cleared in cases where someone is falsely accused of a crime. State Representative Pete…
(MPRN-Lansing) Kids in Michigan might get a new way to keep their criminal records clean. A bill in the state Legislature would let juveniles who meet…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court has awarded more than three million dollars in grants to circuit courts across the state. It’s to help pay for…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan’s attempts to privatize prison food services is still running into problems. The legislature approved outsourcing prison food…