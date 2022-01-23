criminal justice system

-
Michigan’s prisons are in crisis: The state cannot find enough corrections officers to staff them. Older officers are retiring, others are quitting, and…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) An effective food system in the state’s prisons should go beyond just feeding prisoners. That’s the message of some lawmakers in the state…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state House has adopted bills that would allow prisoners in advanced stages of illness including cancer and dementia to be paroled for…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) People convicted of crimes would have to listen to victim statements at their sentencing hearings – if a bill making its way through the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) More problems plague the food in Michigan’s prisons. This time it’s maggots. An investigation by the Detroit Free Press found three…
-
(MPRN-Detroit) The first hearings to compensate people who’ve been wrongfully convicted started Wednesday; but some left the courtroom unsatisfied. The…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers are taking another run at establishing a database for criminal justice information. Governor Rick Snyder vetoed an earlier…
-
A Detroit man spent over 41 years in prison. In June, he became a free man and his conviction was vacated thanks in large part to the work of the Western…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Indigent Defense Commission will be able to continue its work. Governor Rick Snyder signed legislation Wednesday…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan corrections workers did not properly document prisoner transfers between October 2013 and September of last year. That’s according…