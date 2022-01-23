-
There’s something captivating about seeing two unlikely art forms together. Like watching a string quartet play Metallica. Next week, Wellspring Cori…
-
Grand Rapids will celebrate Polish heritage at Pulaski Days, October 6th through October 8th. It’s a series of events named after General Casimir Pulaski…
-
If I say the phrase “folk tales” you might think of "The Three Little Pigs" or "Hansel and Gretel." Those are great stories from Western cultures -…
-
If you're a fan of The Who, you probably know the song "Baba O'Riley." What you might not know is that the name comes from two of Pete Townshend's…
-
Western Michigan University will make ballet history. It will be the first college to dance a ballet so complex - that it’s only been performed by…
-
Western Michigan University is finishing up its first international dance residency. The Dominican Republic’s national contemporary dance company - known…
-
Earlier this summer, the organizers of Kalamazoo’s Greek Fest announced that next year the event would be much, much smaller. The large downtown festival…
-
If you got to a dance production, you’re likely seeing the vision of one artist: a choreographer, with occasionally help from a few others. But for the…
-
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJx5rsH1TAAOn March 28th, Ballet Arts Ensemble will do a very special performance of Paquita—a popular ballet about a poor…
-
The Ballet Arts Ensemble will perform the ballet Cinderella at Chenery Auditorium in Kalamazoo, Saturday and Sunday at 2…