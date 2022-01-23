-
The new season of Fontana will be virtual, says executive director David Baldwin. Each hand-picked group will record a live-to-tape performance in the…
-
Violinist Christian Tetzlaff and pianist-conductor Lars Vogt, both acclaimed German classical musicians, will appear on the first concert of the Fontana…
-
In the new Fontana season, jazz, art song, and classical music will fill a season spanning October 28, 2018 - May 11, 2019. Executive director David…
-
Pianist Brad Mehldau and saxophonist Joshua Redman first performed together in Redman’s acclaimed quartet during the 1990s. In the next two decades, both…
-
Fontana CEO and artistic director David Baldwin says this year, the Fontana Summer Music Festival will consist of five concerts between July 18-30. First…
-
This July, the Fontana Summer Festival will offer everything from a bluegrass trio playing in a restored barn to a Juilliard-trained quartet playing…
-
Cara Lieurance talks to David Baldwin, executive director of Fontana, who shares details and musical selections from the upcoming Fontana Summer Festival,…
-
The 2014-2015 Fall/Winter season of Fontana will feature eight concerts between September 2014 and April 2015. Artist director David Baldwin and Cara…
-
Bassist Edgar Meyer recently gave a solo concert in Kalamazoo to open the Fontana Chamber Arts season. Mr. Meyer and Fontana director David Baldwin sat…
-
David Baldwin will draw on his experience in artist management at the highest level in New York and London and leadership of the Shriver Hall Concert…