-
Before a Jan 29 recital of works for brass quintet, Western Brass Quintet horn player Lin Foulk Baird and tubist Jacob Cameron sat down to talk about how…
-
Composer David Colson, who founded the new music ensemble Birds On A Wire not long after joining the WMU School of Music in 2007, previewed the group's…
-
The Bullock Performance Institute continues its 12-concert series on Jan 23 with a concert featuring brand-new works by composer David Colson, a professor…
-
Birds on a Wire is the WMU School of Music's "Pierrot ensemble" with a core lineup of flute, clarinet, violin, cello and piano. The label comes from a…
-
David Colson, professor of music at Western Michigan University, and two colleagues from Rice University in Houston, TX - bassoonist Ben Kamins and…
-
Tonight's Birds On A Wire concert shines a light on just how much modern, avant-garde music is being created around us. Western Michigan University…
-
Composer Richard Lavenda has known Western Michigan University music professor David Colson for almost 35 years. They met at Rice University in Texas,…
-
A WWII draftee faces death by firing squad for desertion. He'll be allowed to live if he serves out the rest of the war. That's the extreme situation…