(MPRN) The ACLU of Michigan says ICE has misled a federal court about whether Iraqi detainees can go back to Iraq. In June of 20-17, ICE conducted raids…
(MPRN-Detroit) The ACLU was in court today trying to get a federal judge to issue an order that immigration officers cannot threaten or coerce detained…
The Managing Attorney for the Kalamazoo-based Michigan Immigrant Rights Center says there are many ways to come to the attention of the Immigration and…
(MPRN-Detroit) A federal judge in Detroit has ordered hearings for hundreds of Iraqi detainees. They are being held by the Department of Homeland Security…
(MPRN-Lansing) Families of detained Iraqis facing deportation are waiting on word from a federal judge in Detroit. They’re hoping the detainees will be…
(MPRN-Lansing) The ACLU has asked a federal judge to release hundreds of Iraqis who are being detained by immigration authorities. The Iraqis are fighting…
University of Notre Dame Sociology Professor Jorge Bustamante says the economic and humanitarian issues of immigration are “two sides of the same…
(MPRN-Detroit) A federal judge in Detroit has ordered the government to provide immigration files to Iraqis being detained while they fight deportation.…
A rally is scheduled for Tuesday in Kalamazoo in defense of the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The rally comes as the Trump administration…
(MPRN-Detroit) Lawyers for Iraqi immigrants facing deportation say the detainees are being subjected to abuse and intimidation. The case played out…