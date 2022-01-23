Detroit bankruptcy

-
(MPRN-Detroit) A federal appeals court says it’s too late to go back and re-hash the “Grand Bargain” that allowed Detroit to emerge from bankruptcy two…
-
Reverend Wendell Anthony has seen a lot to change as President of the Detroit Chapter of the NAACP. But he sees many challenges and opportunities…
-
On this edition of WestSouthwest, we feature two interviews originally broadcast this summer. A group of Western Michigan University Engineers have…
-
When Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan was looking for ways to save money on city operations, faculty and students from Western Michigan University became part of…
-
Unfunded debt to pay for pensions and retiree health care costs is one of the major contributors to Detroit's bankruptcy filing. Other cities in Michigan…
-
Governor Rick Snyder spoke with WMUK, MLive Kalamazoo and the Battle Creek Enquirer during a visit to Kalamazoo on Thursday. Snyder says Detroit's…
-
A Lansing judge's ruling that ordered Governor Rick Snyder to withdraw the Chapter Nine bankruptcy filing for the City of Detroit has been overturned. The…