Detroit Canada border

-
(MPRN-Cincinnati) A federal appeals court has upheld an agreement between Michigan and Canada to build a second international bridge in Detroit. The 2012…
-
(MPRN-Detroit) Governor Rick Snyder met Monday with the premier of Ontario to talk about regional cooperation. They say the Michigan-Ontario relationship…
-
(MPRN-Detroit) Michigan and the Canadian province of Ontario are negotiating a strategy for improving and managing waterways. Governor Rick Snyder and…
-
A new international bridge between Detroit and Windsor has cleared another major obstacle.U.S. and Canadian officials announced an agreement on Wednesday…