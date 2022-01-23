-
(MPRN-Lansing) Poor performing Detroit schools could be closing soon. Attorney General Bill Schuette issued an opinion clarifying a section of the school…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder traveled to a middle school in Oakland County to sign a $16 billion education budget for the coming fiscal year. He…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state Legislature has adopted a Republican-only bailout plan for the Detroit Public Schools without the support of Democrats or Detroit…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state Senate could vote this week on a Detroit Public Schools bailout plan, even though it’s a departure from the hard-fought…
-
Governor Rick Snyder struck an optimistic tone about his administration’s efforts to address the Flint water crisis and other issues at a business…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) There’s less money than expected for Governor Rick Snyder and the Legislature to put together the next state budget. There’s also a…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state-appointed emergency manager of Detroit Public Schools says bankruptcy is not a realistic option if the district runs out of money…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A controversial GOP plan to overhaul Detroit’s schools has landed in the state Senate, and is getting a skeptical reception. The plan was…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Republican leaders in Lansing had some harsh words Monday for teachers who virtually shut down the Detroit school district with a…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Legislature returns to Lansing this week following a two-week spring break. Big issues facing lawmakers include the Flint water crisis…