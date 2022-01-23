-
Kalamazoo WRAPS Project Director Michelle Houtrow says organizers wanted to launch an anti-stigma campaign, but after meeting with focus groups decided to…
-
Pamela and Curtis Robinson are determined that neither money, nor lack of information, keep people from getting mental health counseling and other support…
-
Nearly every part of Abigail Southworth’s life is devoted to art. She teaches it at Kalamazoo Valley Community College's Center for New Media. She designs…
-
On Kalamazoo Mall, MRC Artworks looks like any other art gallery. It’s got acrylic paintings, jewelry, and pottery. But MRC doesn’t just sell art—it…
-
According to a recent state survey, only eighteen percent of those with developmental disabilities in Michigan are employed. Others tend to end up with…