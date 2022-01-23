-
When the owners of the Dome Sports Center in Schoolcraft were looking for a plan to develop nearby property, they were taken to a baseball field in Grand…
-
Jud Hoff says watching kids play baseball in the Miracle League you can see the “Joy and glee on their faces.” He wants to bring a new field and the…
-
Learn how free showings of the award-winning romantic comedy "Keep the Change" about a couple with autism is being used by Disability Network Southwest…
-
There's a grassroots group in Kalamazoo's Edison Neighborhood gaining national attention for its success finding employment for harder-to-place job…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court convened in Lansing this week. Whether or not a student can sue a religious school under the Persons with…
-
(MPRN-Undated) A girl and her dog, Wonder, are one step closer to victory in their lawsuit against her former school. The US Supreme Court said Wednesday…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Attorney General Bill Schuette has filed a brief against the American Bar Association. A discrimination case was filed last month in the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A Michigan man wants blind people to be able to opt out of taking the Law School Admissions Test (LSAT). Now, he is taking the case to the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A new program to help people with disabilities launched Tuesday. The Mi – ABLE program gives people with disabilities a savings account…
-
Imagine this: You're heading home from an international trip, and you get questioned by U.S. Customs and Border Protection because authorities are…