Disability Network of Southwest Michigan

-
One in five people in this country are disabled. That fact has led two West Michigan agencies supporting people with disabilities to challenge the public…
-
Learn how free showings of the award-winning romantic comedy "Keep the Change" about a couple with autism is being used by Disability Network Southwest…
-
Who doesn't like movies? That's what Disability Network Southwest Michigan is banking on. For three months, it's showing critically-acclaimed films for…
-
In 1945 the Battle Creek City Commission voted to spend money to pay for installing curb cuts. That allowed veterans recovering at the Army Hospital in…