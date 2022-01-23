discrimination

-
Implicit bias has been a hot topic in the news. Some go as far as saying it's played a role in many police-involved shootings of African-Americans. Bias…
-
On Dec. 27, WMUK replayed our interview commemorating the 50-year anniversary of the Fair Housing Act on the WestSouthwest news and public affairs show.…
-
The Executive Director of the National Center for Transgender Equality says the past year and a half has been “rough.” Mara Keisling says transgender…
-
For 13 years, Pat Maye's job at the Fair Housing Center of Southwest Michigan was to educate the public, including Realtors and landlords, about federal…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Lawmakers in the state House and Senate are once again calling for more legal protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says improving services for the mentally ill is a major civil rights issue.And he says it’s a high priority in his…