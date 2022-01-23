-
“Horrible,” “a waste of time” and “a waste of money.” Those are words from people lined up to see President Donald Trump in Battle Creek Wednesday. They…
-
The House of Representatives debates and votes on articles of impeachment against President Trump.
-
The House Judiciary Committee votes on articles of impeachment against President Trump.Please refresh the page if you don't see the video after 10:00am…
-
The House Judiciary Committee is considering two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Watch as the…
-
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is answering lawmakers' questions about his report on the Russia investigation, which was released…
-
Vice-President Mike Pence flew into Kalamazoo on Wednesday, December 4, for a three-city campaign swing. It comes hot on the heels of a vote by Democrats…
-
A coalition of veterans groups is putting pressure on Republicans in Congress to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump. That includes…
-
President Trump has signed a revised executive order, once again barring travel to the United States from six majority-Muslim countries and suspending the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) “March 4 Trump” rallies took place across Michigan Saturday. President Trump has been in office for a little over a month and a half. But…
-
President Trump will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on Tuesday evening at the Capitol, around 9:00 p.m. The address comes a day…