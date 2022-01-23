-
Initially, it was a place for African-American soldiers stationed in Fort Custer to socialize. Then the Douglass Community Association, which turns 100…
Sidney Ellis started three months ago as the new executive director of the Douglass Community Association outreach center in Kalamazoo. He comes at an…
It was a year ago this October that the near half-century-old Family Health Center in Kalamazoo named its main headquarters building after local…
"Son, don't you ever forget the bridge that carried you across." Moses L. Walker recalls his mother often telling him that.So Walker, a retired Borgess…
On today's WestSouthwest, we bring you an extended version of WMUK's Earlene McMichael's January interview with Cheree Thomas. She’s the new director of…
A mentoring group for African-American males led by men of color is to debut this spring at Kalamazoo's Douglass Community Association as part of new…
Sherry Thomas-Cloud, head of Kalamazoo's Douglass Community Association, is the new chief executive officer of the area Family & Children Services, the…
Each month, WMUK’s “Why’s That?” delves into a question you send us and tries to find an answer. You can submit your idea here. September’s story is about…
On June 18th, the Douglass Community Association’s Youth Advisory Council will premiere its original production of "Covert" at Kalamazoo College's Dalton…