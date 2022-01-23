-
Described as a “rock star of early music” by Western Michigan University professor Dr. Matthew Steel, Jordi Savall will perform a solo viola da gamba…
Early Music Michigan will perform their concert Cantatas de Buxtehude at St. Augustine Cathedral Saturday night at 8 p.m. “Early music” refers to…
The viol ensemble Fretwork, on a rare tour to the Midwest, is celebrating the music of John Dowland, songwriter, lutenist, and one of the the greatest…
The acclaimed a cappella ensemble Anonymous 4 returns to Kalamazoo to perform a program of 13th century French music Friday night. A joint presentation of…