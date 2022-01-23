-
Michigan League for Public Policy President Gilda Jacobs says eliminating the state Earned Income Tax Credit to help fund a road funding package amounts…
The state Senate could vote as soon as Wednesday on a road funding proposal that includes a possible income tax rollback. A state Senate panel approved a…
(MPRN-Lansing) A state House panel is eyeing the elimination of a tax credit for working poor families to help come up with more money for roads.…
Michigan governor Rick Snyder says a tax credit for low income residents is redundant. According to Interlochen Public Radio, state democrats want to…