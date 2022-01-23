-
Less than two weeks after being named the new CEO of Southwest Michigan First, former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield announced his resignation Monday…
Kalamazoo is cutting its ties to Southwest Michigan First. City commissioners pulled out of the regional economic development agency on Monday February…
An initiative designed to increase prosperity in Kalamazoo returns for the second year. The Kalamazoo Black Business Expo will be held Aug. 24. It will…
Increasing entrepreneurship could help reduce the high rate of poverty in the city of Kalamazoo, according to Neighborhood Business Coordinator Dwayne…
It was a time of plant closings and corporate downsizing when Southwest Michigan First formed in 1999 in Kalamazoo. SWMF CEO Ron Kitchens says the 14…
(MPRN-Lansing) Existing data centers in Michigan want guarantees that they’ll get the same tax treatment as a proposed project near Grand Rapids.…
(MPRN-Lansing) There’s a collection of tax breaks rapidly moving through the Legislature to lure a center that stores massive amounts of data. Supporters…