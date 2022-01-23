election 2013

-
Elections results from around Southwest Michigan on Tuesday. Bobby Hopewell won another two-year term as Kalamazoo Mayor by getting the most votes in…
-
Polls have closed and votes are being counted. Election results for many races can be found here.
-
Polls are open until 8:00 Tuesday night. Among the races being decided today are Kalamazoo City Commission, Battle Creek City Commission and Portage City…
-
Portage voters will elect at least one new member to the City Council next week. Six candidates are running for the three City Council seats in Portage…
-
Voters in Kalamazoo will elect at least one new member to the city commission this November. Six incumbents and nine challengers are on the ballot. Vice…
-
18 candidates are seeking nine seats on the Battle Creek City Commission this year. All of the incumbents are running for re-election except for…
-
In November voters in Saugatuck and Douglas will decide whether the two towns should consolidate into one. The Citizens Research Council of Michigan…