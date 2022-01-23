Election 2015

-
Two new members will join the Battle Creek City Commission. There was one challenger who won a ward seat by defeating an incumbent city commissoner.…
-
There’s a new election system in Kalamazoo, but no change in the city’s mayor. Bobby Hopewell easily won a two year term in the first election since…
-
Voters in Kalamazoo County have approved a property tax proposal intended to help homeless families find housing. The millage passed with 56 percent of…
-
Voters approved two bond issues for the Portage Public Schools Tuesday night totaling $144 million. Proposal 1 will go toward schools to replace Central…
-
Mary Whiteford is trying again to represent the 80th state House District, this time in a special election to fill a vacancy left by the expulsion of…
-
Cindy Gamrat served in the state House for eight months, but in September she was expelled after a House report that she and now former Representative…
-
Bill Sage says he got into politics after watching "the deterioration of America."Sage says about five years ago, he wanted to do something about it. He…
-
Jim Siver says an attorney knows he's representing a client, and has to reach consensus on tough issues. The lawyer says he would do the same thing if…
-
When Kalamazoo voters head to the polls next week, the ballot will look a little different than it did two years ago. That’s because there will be a…
-
Voters in Kalamazoo will elect seven members to the city commission next week. Under a new format, the vote for mayor is separate from the other six city…