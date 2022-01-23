Election 2018

-
For the first time since John Engler left office, Michigan has a governor with experience in the state Legislature. Michigan Public Radio Network reporter…
-
Gretchen Whitmer spoke of bipartisanship during her inaugural address on New Year’s Day. Eight years ago, Rick Snyder also spoke of the parties coming…
-
Turnout for Tuesday’s election in Kalamazoo County increased dramatically over the last mid-term election four years ago. That resulted in more votes for…
-
Kalamazoo-area supporters of the group Voters Not Politicians are celebrating Tuesday's passage of Proposal Two. It sets up a new, independent commission…
-
(MPRN-Detroit) Republicans’ eight-year run of complete control over state government has come to an end. Democratic former Senate Minority Leader,…
-
Sixth Congressional DistrictThe lead changed frequently through the evening. But in the end, long-time Republican Congressman Fred Upton won a new term in…
-
Here are the latest results for the races we are following (scroll down for NPR's coverage of races in Indiana):Sixth Congressional DistrictSee NPR…
-
Dan Seibert says his main motivation for getting into the race for state House is his two sons ages seven and three. The Engineer says he’s “concerned…
-
Michigan Campaign Finance Network Director Craig Mauger says record after record is falling as the numbers come in for this year’s political spending, and…
-
John Bizon says his constituents are asking about roads, auto no-fault insurance and health care. The Republican state Representative is now running for…