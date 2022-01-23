-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan now has new state House, Senat and Congressional maps. After months of work, the state’s Independent Citizens Redistricting…
-
The City of Kalamazoo wants feedback on its elections. During the pandemic last year, the City added new services. They included ballot drop boxes in…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have boosted Kalamazoo County participation in this month's election. The Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency and…
-
Two proposals on the November ballot have to do with elections in Michigan. One would change the process for drawing new district lines for Congress and…
-
Melody Barnes says citizens in the United States have important rights and responsibilities. The co-director for policy and public affairs at the…
-
(MPRN-Detroit) Democrats want Dana Nessel as their candidate for state Attorney General in 2018. The party held its endorsement convention Sunday.…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Lawmakers are considering a proposal to change how the state selects the governing bodies of three of its major universities. Right now, 12…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers want to overhaul how three major universities select their governing bodies. This stems from ongoing criticism of Michigan…
-
State Representative Jon Hoadley says survivors should be at center of the investigations of Michigan State University. The Kalamazoo Democrat says the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A state lawmaker faces questions for failing to explain why his campaign committee paid 114 thousand dollars he put on his personal credit…